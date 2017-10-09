Data shows Houston’s prostitution rings operate in clusters, and they’re thriving

Prostitution is a thriving economy in Houston — both on the streets and in our hotels.

As the fourth-largest city in the county, the Bayou City attracts visitors from all over the world, and, according to a new report, some of those visitors are looking for a good time before they skip town.

Because it’s close to the border, on the I-10 corridor, sees a constant demand for girls, making Houston a hub for sex trafficking. During the Super Bowl, for instance, almost 250 people were arrested for prostitution-related charges as part of a 10-day sting.





Though business is still booming on Houston’s streets, hotels are often viewed as a safer spot to rendezvous with clients.

In Houston, this means many of the hotels, including 4- and 5-star establishments, are locales for prostitution; based on busts over the past five years, hotels around the Galleria, downtown Houston and the George Bush International Airport are some of the most frequented by prostitutes and their Johns – purchasers of sex acts.

Downtown, major events and attractions, like the ones NRG Stadium and Minute Maid Park were built to host, correlate with attracting Johns.

According to the findings, while it may be a smaller venue, the Westchase Shopping Center area also attracts a lot of activity.

Hotels around other Houston hotspots, such as the Hobby Airport, further saw incidents of prostitution, though at lower rates than busier areas of the city.

Data from arrests over the five year period between January 1, 2012, and July 7, 2017, was used to determine which areas were most popular for prostitution.

The hotel with the highest number of arrests was the Hyatt Regency located at 1200 Louisiana Street, which garnered 136 arrests.

Arrests are higher at higher end hotels like this may be partially due to the Houston Police Department using them for stings.