Dateline arrives in Houston to film high-school sweetheart murder trial

Popular news program Dateline is in Houston this week to film the long-awaited trial of a woman accused of murdering her high school sweetheart and staging a home invasion to cover up her crime.

Friends of Jaime and Sandra Melgar arrived at the couple’s home to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Christmas Eve 2012. However, when they entered the home at about 4:30 p.m., they didn’t find a party.

After walking through the garage door, the guests found Jaime, 52, bound and stabbed to death in a closet. Sandra, also 52, was found tied up in another closet without wounds.





Sandra told police she blacked out at about 1:00 a.m. and woke up inside the closet with no memory of the evening.

Police initially investigated the crime as a home invasion. However, they arrested Sandra a year later on suspicion of killing her husband and staging the crime scene.

Friends and family were reluctant to believe the allegations of the couple who was to be celebrating their marriage of 32 years.

If convicted, Sandra faces life in prison.

Dateline will continue to cover the trial throughout the week.