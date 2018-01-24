The Brazoria County District Attorney’s office is reportedly charging a worker at a childcare facility in Pearland of indecency with a child by contact after investigating a complaint made by a 7-year-old girl.





The accused Derion Hanson, 23, formerly worked at the Goddard School on Kingsley Drive, where the alleged incident occurred.

Pearland PD said the girl said Hanson touched and hugged her inappropriately several times throughout the course of the day.

The girl reported the touching to her parents, who said they immediately contacted police.

Authorities reportedly began investigating the allegations on December 27, 2017, eventually interviewing Hanson, who admitted to the girl’s allegations.

Records show police then arrested him on the complaint.

This is a developing story.