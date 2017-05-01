“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe”: Good Samaritan makes heroic rescue of baby after Texas tornado

A tornado hit Canton, Texas over the weekend, leveling buildings and leaving at least five dead. In the aftermath, however, the community has rallied, including this group of Good Samaritans who saved a baby from the wreckage ten miles north of Canton.

In Myrtle Springs, Texas, Tom Mitchell was compelled to help, in any way he could. He drove up next to a flipped truck, struggling in the water current, and found a father, toddler and infant inside. People were on the scene trying to help those inside the car.

He caught what happened next on his camera.





ABC writes:

[A] group of people struggling against the current of water to open the vehicle’s doors and rescue the people inside. Then one of the rescuers rushes from the vehicle carrying an unresponsive infant. Mitchell at that point puts down his to start CPR on the baby. The video continues as Mitchell labors works to save the baby’s life, with a woman heard praying for the child’s life.

“The infant is white, going blue-ish grey,” Mitchell told WFAA.

“This baby is gonna die if we don’t start CPR fast,” Tom said. “Having a negative feeling coming over me. This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening.”

Michell jumped into action, put his phone down and began administering CPR on the baby.

A woman on the scene can be heard on the footage praying.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” she prayed. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe.”

And that’s when Mitchell said things changed.

“Well the first prayer she said, I felt a response in that child,” he told WFAA.

The infant is currently in stable condition.