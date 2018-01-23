In some “heavy” news this week, the same vehicle Marty McFly used to travel through time and space could reportedly soon be reborn by the Bayou.





According to KPRC, this Sunday, DeLorean Motor Co. celebrated its 37th anniversary of production.

On this day in 1981, the first DeLorean car came off the production line. Our friends @CBSSunday ran this clip to commemorate this day in #DeLorean history! #belfast #NorthernIreland #livethedream https://t.co/zNKhD4fObU — DeLorean Motor Co. (@deloreanmotorco) January 21, 2018

After all but disappearing from the roadways following its glory in 1980s Hollywood, according to the company’s website, DeLorean Motors experienced more hurdles in bringing back the famous vehicle.

However, recent regulatory changes in the automotive industry are reportedly allowing the famed company to start ramping up for another round of low-volume production.

In 2017, DeLorean Motors started taking applications and orders for those interested in new vehicles.

Before you make like a tree and get out of here since you aren’t looking to buy, there could be good news for the Bayou City:

During an interview with KPRC, CEO Stephen Wynne said he’s hopeful the company will start producing the cars in a Houston-area factory in about a year – on the 38th anniversary of its famed namesake vehicle.

“You could not believe the interest, to the degree that we’ve been trying to be a little bit more low profile with the press because, at the moment, we don’t want to make the expectations too high until we know the final specifications of the car,” Wynne said further.

Wynne said he hopes to eventually produce 100 new vehicles a year.

Where they’re going, they’ll certainly need roads. Good thing there are plenty in Houston.

Happy Anniversary, DeLorean!