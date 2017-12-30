Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are reportedly on the hunt for three suspects in the recent daylight robbery of an armored car.

Authorities said the robbery occurred on Thursday afternoon the Chase Bank on Wallisville Road near the East Sam Houston Tollway in northeast Harris County.





A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told reporters the suspects are described as African-American males, all wearing jumpsuits at the time of the incident.

Lt. Jeff Stauber with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Division said a female Brink’s employee serviced the bank’s ATM, when one of the suspects pulled a pistol.

“He told her, ‘You know what time it is,’ and she dropped the money, he picked the money up, and went back to the suspect vehicle,” Lt. Stauber said in a statement to reporters.

While the worker stood at the ATM, the driver of the armored car reportedly rammed his car into the suspects’ pickup truck, at which point one of the suspects jumped out of the truck and fired several shots toward the armored car.

None of the shots penetrated the car, and no bystanders are reported injured at this time, with the exception of a round shattering a backseat window of a car parked at a nearby restaurant.

Investigators said suspects drove their truck for a block, then carjacked a driver and drove away in his 2014 blue Chevrolet Silverado Texas with the license plate JSY1407.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking, while the FBI agents said they will take over the armored car robbery investigation.

In recent years, Houston became home to a rash of armored car robberies:

According to an FBI report, Harris County saw 11 armored car robbery attempts in 2013, and 30 between 2013 and 2016.

In January 2017, two men reportedly robbed an armored car at a Chase Bank on Westheimer near South Barker Cypress.

In June of the same year, two men robbed an armored car at a Bank of America near Bellaire and Stella Link.

If you would like to report information on this latest or other incidents, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.