Despite the recent apocalyptic rain, Houston escaped the worst of the flooding this week, but there is still some pretty serious damage

On August 8, heavy rainfall hit the city of Houston overnight, causing flooding so severe, officials warned people to stay home until the water drained away.

As with any heavy rain in the Bayou City, water flooded buildings, damaging several shops.

According to the AP, one shop owner said a foot of water invaded his retail store, causing around $2,000 of losses in merchandise alone.

His shop was near Halls Bayou, which overflowed it banks and ran into stores and homes.

Thankfully, officials said the flooding stopped “just before there could be potential for serious damage to a wide stretch of homes and roadways.”

Flooding is and continues to be, a serious problem for Houston; a recent report by texasstandard.org suggests problem is compounded by inadequate emergency resources.

In an interview, one rescued family described how they were afraid of what would happen should they be swept away again by the current:

“They had adult life jackets, but they were in bad condition. They didn’t have children’s life vests,” Randy Claridge of Meyerland said.

“If we had been swept away, it would have been a dangerous situation, with the equipment,” his wife Jennifer said further.

The Claridges were stranded in their attic during the Memorial Day flood of 2015.

At the time, they were unaware others died during rescue attempts the same night.