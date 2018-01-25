Menu
Houston Read this Next

New study claims certain city trees could help urban flooding
Advertisement

An FBI-involved shooting reportedly ended in the death of a man in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.

RELATED: FBI Houston searches for a Black Friday bank robber and the reward for information is generous


According to abc13, the incident began to unfold at around 4 a.m. in the 7300 block of Elbert Street.

In a news conference, Christina Garza, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the FBI was “conducting an operation” at the home. She was unable to disclose why the agency was at the property.

A man was shot by an FBI agent, and was transferred to LBJ Hospital where he died.

FBI agents are still at the scene of the shooting. “A shooting incident review team” is reportedly looking into the matter.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: The FBI collected crime stats from Houston’s suburbs – here are the most dangerous according to the study

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement