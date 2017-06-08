Developer pulls the plug on a River Oaks luxury high rise

A prominent developer has abandoned plans to build a luxury high rise in River Oaks.

RELATED: Do you live in one of these Houston neighborhoods where an investment in real estate actually pays off?

Villa Borghese, named after the scenic park in Rome, was set to have 46 apartments, and their average price was going to be more than $3 million per unit.

The announcement of the development took many by surprise, given the impact of falling oil prices on the city’s upscale housing market.

RELATED: Here’s how much money you’ll need to live in Houston’s best neighborhoods





“At this particular time I do not have complete confidence in the fact the building can be sold out in the next 24 months,” said Giorgio Borlenghi to the Houston Chronicle.