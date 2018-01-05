By the end of the year, it’s conceivable downtown Houston may be home to not one, not two, but four food halls – all within reported walking distance to one another.





The latest food hall to join the lineup is from real estate developer Jonathan Enav, who recently announced plans to build a $58-million, 31,000-square-foot space, in the vein of the world’s greatest food halls.

Called Lyric Market, it will reportedly be located at 411 Smith at Prairie and attached to the Lyric Centre in the Theater District.

The project is Enav’s vision modeled after Harrods Food Hall in London, Sarona Market in Tel Aviv, Chelsea Market in New York and Mercado San Miguel in Madrid.

In June, Anh Mai and Lian Pham, the partners behind Conservatory and Prohibition, announced plans for a 9,000-square-foot space called Bravery Chef Hall.

The new venue’s plans originally included a feature of five kitchens and dining stations, each anchored by a separate chef with a unique concept.

Each station is set to seat between 30 to 40 people, the organizers say.

One other food hall already exists in the area – Conservatory – and, now, another is in the works.

Finn Hall at 712 Main St., a European-style food hall in an Art Deco space, is expected to open this spring.

Bon Apetite, Houston!