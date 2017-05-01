Developing…stabbing on University of Texas campus has three in the hospital and one dead

One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing on the University of Texas campus Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS

University police said they have a suspect in custody and that the public is not in any immediate threat. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area near 21st Street and Speedway.

Around 1:46 p.m. emergency officials first responded to the stabbing near Gregory Gym at 2101 Speedway.



EMS reported that they have taken three people with potentially serious injuries to University Medical Center Brackenridge.

University officials said they have canceled classes and events on campus for the rest of Monday because the investigation into the attack has limited access to buildings.

About a dozen Austin police units swarmed responded to provide back up and support university police, which is leading the response to the stabbing, said spokeswoman Amanda Cole.

In response to the incident, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said “our prayers go out to all those affected.”

He said he has “have offered all available state resources” to assist in any effort.

In a separate incident, the Belo Center for New Media was briefly evacuated after a reported bomb threat. But university police said the building was not under lockdown and is open. “There is no immediate threat at this time,” they said.

A sign had been draped across the building’s sky bridge with the words “Tuition Pays for Bombs” before it was taken down.

Last week, university police alerted the campus about a drive-by shooting near Dean Keeton and San Jacinto streets on Thursday. No one was injured, and police said neither the shooter or his target were affiliated with the university.

The incident also comes about 13 months after the slaying of Haruka Weiser, 18, a freshman theater and dance student from Portland, Ore., whose body was found April 5, 2016, on the bank of Waller Creek near the UT alumni center. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted, authorities say.

Weiser’s death sparked an outcry from UT parents concerned for the safety of their children, and a review and overhaul of campus safety protocols. The Texas Department of Public Safety concluded that UT needed more police officers, more lighting and more video surveillance. UT was also urged to keep homeless people and others with no particular reason to be on campus away, and to make sure people who aren’t supposed to be in UT buildings can’t get in.