Development talks are moving forward, but the Greenspoint area’s fate is still very uncertain

Recently, it was announced the struggling Greenspoint Mall would be redeveloped into a mixed-use complex.

But the fate for the area around it remains to be seen.

Construction on the mall complex won’t start for a while, and the deal is still up in the air.

However, business owners are pleased about the prospective construction, as immediate relief for the people living in the run down apartments around Greenspoint is expected through the changes.





According to the Houston Chronicle, there are an average of 3.5 people crammed into the roughly 18,000 apartments in the Greenspoint area, which were built in the 70s and 80s, initially pitched to single people or couples without children.

But a changing landscape minimized the functionality of the facilities:

“The mall, office towers, multi-family apartment complexes, and strip retail development are disconnected and isolated from each other both physically and demographically,” Susan Rogers, director of the University of Houston’s design resource center, wrote in an essay on the Chronicle’s Grey Matters website.

Simpson further wrote the area is working to attract more businesses and amenities for the people who live and work there, like larger, full-service grocery stores, but there are already a number of desirable traits for the location, including proximity to the airport and a newer public safety center.

