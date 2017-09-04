Did an NYC firefighter really like his first Whataburger? Did we really need to ask?

It’s is hardly a secret for anyone who resides within Texas’ borders: Whataburger is law.

But for Lt. Thomas Carrera, a New York City firefighter who was among 50 dispatched to aid in Hurricane Harvey, the burger was an unknown delicacy.

The Texas-based chain released this video of the first-responder chowing down on his first Whataburger.

As Carrera speaks to someone off-camera, he expresses surprise at the two patties and the tangy, delicious mustard surprise.





While serving first responders we ran into a NYer who got his first sweet taste of Whataburger pic.twitter.com/AzYbryw8cn — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 2, 2017

But then, the verdict:

“Unbelievable!” he exclaimed.

By midday Monday, some 27,000 people liked the video on Twitter, and more than 12,000 retweeted.

This is one hero who saved the day — at least as far as the fast-food restaurant is concerned.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.