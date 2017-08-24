Did diarrhea really close a Galveston strip club?

A website called ‘County Weekly’ recently shared what appears to be the same fake news story reported in Florida and Mississippi.

The report contends a Galveston strip club was closed due to a “diarrhea incident” leaving the dancers unable to control their bowels on stage and making it rain – diarrhea.

The story blames a buffet full of food poisoning for the fiasco, saying “both staff and customers” ate from it, and the shrimp was likely the culprit.

Putting an end the shit, however, Snopes outed this story as false.

Its previous iterations in Florida and Mississippi never happened, as well.

In fact, if you compare the excerpt from the previous fake stories that Snopes, in its description of the story with the County Weekly piece, some of the wording is exactly the same, down to the supposed time of the incident – “around 11:00 p.m.”

The article doesn’t even name the strip club, and a quote provided in all three versions of the fake story is not sourced to a witness.

Instead, it names “reports by local media,” without any other specifics.

County Weekly’s ‘about‘ page is vague, with just four lines alluding to an establishment in 1948 and the “prestigious” but unnamed accolades awarded to their staff.

As a general rule, you probably shouldn’t eat strip club buffet food, especially the shrimp, but this one’s probably fine.

Party on, Galveston!