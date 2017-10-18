Dirt is moving (and excitement is building) for the new Heights H-E-B

The city’s newest H-E-B is looking like more of a reality.

According to Swamplot, construction is under way at the store, located at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive.

RELATED: Homes weren’t the only thing destroyed in Meryerland, whose residents must now go without a Texas necessity

This comes nearly one year after Heights-area voters approved a modification to dry-zone prohibitions–allowing H-E-B to green light a store there.

Fencing surrounding the property is up between 23rd and 24th streets, trailers are visible, and a groundbreaking is marked for Oct. 24.





RELATED: Perennial grocery store favorite H-E-B has bagged another honor

The two-level store will hover above a parking garage.

The New Second-Story Heights H-E-B on N. Shepherd Is About To Begin Construction https://t.co/pDdZj867vM pic.twitter.com/6jDPvPF0ik — swamplot (@swamplot) October 13, 2017

The news comes one week after the San Antonio-based grocer announced it would shutter a Hurricane Harvey-damaged store in Meyerland–but vowed to reopen nearby.