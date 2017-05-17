Do you live in one of these Houston neighborhoods where an investment in real estate actually pays off?
Screen shot of Houston Properties' website
Rare Houston

From data of more than 400,000 sales over the last 17 years, Houston Properties narrowed down the best characteristics of homes to maximize investments, including, for starters, being a single family home:

Screen shot of Houston Properties' website

On a related note, some Houston neighborhoods had better land value appreciation than others:

Screen shot of Houston Properties' website

There were a few variations in the 5-year appreciations, but the results are largely the same:


Screen shot of Houston Properties' website

The graphs get very interesting after that:

Screen shot of Houston Properties' website
Screen shot of Houston Properties' website
Screen shot of Houston Properties' website

Houston Properties’ website has a seemingly never-ending amount of this graphed data and information on land value statistics, and overall, the luxury property market primarily analyzed is on the rise.

With this increase comes a correlate trend with interest; however, in the mean time, it is a buyer’s game in real estate at the moment, and HP offers the following insight for those of you in the market:

Screen shot of Houston Properties' website

It this or bidding at a public auction for prize properties like this Longview fixer-upper, complete with a ‘666 GET OUT’ painted in the abandoned kitchen:

Amy Tabor, H5 Auction And Realty
Amy Tabor, H5 Auction And Realty

But there is shiplap:

Amy Tabor, H5 Auction And Realty

Someone call Chip and Jo, and happy hunting, Houston!

