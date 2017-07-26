Does the Rockets’ sale clear the ice for pro hockey to return to Houston?

The impending sale of the Houston Rockets by team owner Les Alexander could be a double-edged sword for Houston sports fans. On the one hand, the sale means the departure of the most successful pro sports franchise owner in Houston history. On the other hand, Alexander’s exit could mean the return of pro hockey to a Sun Belt city known for its support of the winter sport.

Alexander had a contentious relationship with Chuck Watson, the owner of the Summit arena (later Compaq Center) who also owned the Houston Aeros American Hockey League franchise. Watson controlled the arena lease, while Alexander and the Rockets paid to play there. When the Toyota Center opened in downtown Houston in 2003, the situation was reversed.





In 2014, Watson and the Aeros ownership group failed to reach a lease agreement with Alexander. The failure to secure an arena deal in Houston forced the Aeros to move to Des Moines, Iowa. Since then, Alexander has resisted any attempts to bring professional hockey back to Houston, as he did not want to share the Toyota Center with another tenant.

With Alexander now attempting to sell the arena lease along with the team, the new owners could open up the possibility for hockey to return to Houston. However, neither the top-flight National Hockey League nor the second-tier American Hockey League has announced any plans for expansion. The newest NHL expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, will start play this upcoming season, leaving the league with 31 teams.

One possibility for pro hockey to return to Houston may be found in the Arizona desert. The Arizona Coyotes can opt out of their lease with their arena in Glendale at the end of next season. The discontent between the team and the city, combined with a state-of-the-art arena in a hockey-hungry city, could be the ingredients needed to bring a pack of Coyotes to the Bayou City.