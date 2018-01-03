Editor’s Note: This story originally ran on Dec. 29 on one of Cox Media Group’s sister properties.

An attempted home invasion in a Houston neighborhood was caught on security cameras early Thursday, and the residents of the house said he is “still shook up” after watching the video, KTRK reported.

Chris Riggs said he had two camera angles of the attempted break-in, which occurred at 4:17 a.m. One is situated above his front door, while the other has a view of the front doorbell.

The video shows three men running up to the door. One man is carrying an assault rifle while another has a pistol, KTRK reported. Twice, the men tried to kick in the door. When they were unable to do so, they left, authorities said.

“We were asleep. Dead asleep,” Riggs told KTRK. “Didn’t hear the door.”

When Riggs saw a footprint on the front door Thursday afternoon, he checked his cameras and said he was shocked.

“It’s very scary to see somebody almost invade your privacy and hurt you. They’re not coming in to hold your hand and say, ‘hey where’s all your stuff at?’” Riggs told KTRK. “They were probably coming in to hurt us.”

Riggs credits the security bar often called a “kick door stop” that he recently bought for keeping his family safe. He said he was sharing the surveillance video to warn others of the potential violence, KTRK reported.

