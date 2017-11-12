Don’t worry – Houstonians aren’t the only ones with complaints about the Red Cross’ response after Harvey

From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to elected officials in small towns along the Texas coast, the feelings surrounding the Red Cross’s response to the disaster are, for the most part, negative.

A number of local and state officials are speaking out about how they feel the Red Cross acted slowly and inefficiency in its response to Hurricane Harvey.

“I know there was a lot of money, as in hundreds of millions of dollars of money that was available for Texans that seemed not to be getting to Texans in neither a timely fashion nor in a well-organized, well-directed fashion,” Abbott said in a statement on the charity’s ongoing issues.





Area state Rep. Garnet Coleman (D-Houston) went so far as to say he would not donate to the Red Cross in the future.

“I just won’t give the Red Cross any more money,” Coleman said in an interview. “I’ll find other ways to help people in need.”

A number of survivors of the worst rain event in U.S. history are also complaining about the lack of response they said they saw from the charity.

Victims from Rockport to Houston to Beaumont all voiced their frustration and anger at how they viewed the organization’s failure to respond to the disaster and help those in need.

During an interview, Port Aransas resident Julie Gall told USA Today the charity first declined her application for aid, eventually accepting it a month later.

They are allegedly still working on sending her the requested funds.

“Stop with the empty promises,” Gall said in the interview. “They lead people on to believe that they’re there to help. They need to follow through on what they say, but they don’t.”

The situation became so untenable for some, it forced David Brady, the ex-CEO of the Red Cross’ Texas Gulf Coast region, to resign.

“I found myself in disagreement too often with decisions that were being made (by the national Red Cross office) as it related to Hurricane Harvey recovery,” Brady shared in a post on his Facebook page. “My challenge was a daily struggle to do what is best and serve the national organization that pays my salary and doing what is best and serving my fellow Texans and this community I love so much.”