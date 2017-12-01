As if the Houston food scene couldn’t get any tastier, the Bayou City can now dine on the famous eats of a New Orleans hotspot right in our own backyard.





Doris Metropolitan held a soft opening for their new Houston location on Thursday, November 30th, and they’re hoping to take your reservations this December.

About six hours closer than its cajun-city sister, the Houston location is opening at 2815 S Shepherd Drive.

The restaurant’s decor features a display of hand-cut hunks of meat on a pedestal, topped with a glistening chandelier.

According to their website, Doris Metropolitan brings diners “flavors and techniques that play on our Middle Eastern heritage to shine a spotlight on dry aged beef and the highest quality meats, which are offered alongside vegetable-forward appetizers, exotic and local seafood, a thoughtfully sourced caviar menu, and seasonal sides.”

Not only do they serve decadent dishes, they are also armed with a wide array of cocktails, curated wines and fine liquors.

Their dining room is reportedly complete with rows of wine and spirits, promising patrons their cups will never be half-empty after a meal at Doris Metropolitan.

Dinner is served every night from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Need reservations? Call 713-485-0466 or visit here.

While you’re waiting for dinner, take this video tour of the restaurant, taken during its soft opening:

Laissez les bons temps rouler, Houston!