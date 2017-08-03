Downtown Houston is going country with Pat Green’s new venue

The Rustic has been open in Dallas since 2013, offering music-loving patrons a relaxing spot to hear some tunes and to enjoy some good food.

Now, downtown Houston is getting in on the action, with its very own version of the venue, thanks to musician/owner Pat Green.

Next summer, Green will debut The Rustic Houston, a 25,000-square-foot, seven-day-a-week live-music venue.

In addition to concerts, the massive destination will serve homestyle food and barbecue. It is slated to be located at 1836 Polk St., next to the George R. Brown Convention Center.





Other features of the new spot will include an outdoor stage, with a VIP area on either side, and a large backyard patio. The space will also have a retractable roof.