Drawing criticism for depicting Harvey victims as neo-Nazis, Charlie Hedbo is in deep water of its own

As the Texas coast recovers from Harvey’s historic flood, a French satirical magazine published a controversial cover mocking the victims of the storm.

The cover of Charlie Hebdo, the magazine attacked by a terrorist at its offices in 2015, for the week following Harvey portrays partially-submerged swastika flags and arms giving the Nazi salute.

The headline translates to the following:

“God Exists! He Drowned All the Neo-Nazis of Texas.”

The magazine revealed the cover early on Thursday, drawing immediate criticism from people who say they went too far.





This Charlie Hebdo cover on the Houston disaster is, even by their standards, absolutely disgusting.https://t.co/iaIReTHlnV pic.twitter.com/BMHpXCqAnS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017

#CharlieHebdo portraying hurricane victims as Nazis is reprehensible! Karma will catch up to those heathen rag sheet publishers! — Celtic Carole (@Desdemona4U) September 1, 2017

With 37 lives lost to Harvey and more than 30,000 people displaced by the storm, Texans are unamused by the magazine’s decision to mock victims.

Flooding continues in Texas, pushing damages above $150 billion.

Despite the portrayal of Texans as neo-Nazis, the aftermath of Harvey is revealing the true spirit of Texas, with neighbors helping one another survive the rising floodwaters.

Countless photos showing unity across racial lines are being shared across social media, sending the message of how Houston and the Texas’ coastal region are a true reflection of America.

This message of solidarity seems to be lost on the writers at Charlie Hedbo, however.

After the terrorist attack on the magazine’s offices, “Je Suis Charlie” (We are Charlie) became an international mantra used in support of the magazine. People all over the world lent their voice in solidarity.

In the aftermath of Harvey, Texas would appreciate the same response.

We STOOD with Charlie Hebdo when they were attacked by radical Islamic terrorists and now they want to relate Texans to Nazis. TERRIBLE❗️ — Danny Kampf (@BleedingRedDan) August 31, 2017

