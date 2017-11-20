Menu
acreshomes Read this Next

A possible gang-related shooting has left 1 man dead in northwest Houston
Advertisement

Why toast history with French champagne when you can sip on the official Astros Championship Brut?

While the rest of the country picks up a bottle of unexciting sparkling for their New Years toasts, MLB.com invites Astros fans to join in the clubhouse tradition of popping the cork of a novelty bottle of bubbly.


RELATED: Houston fans can now relive the Astros making history in less than 15 minutes

Bottles are just $25 each and are being sold through Rack&Riddle Winery, which says the bottles showcase California grapes. Of course, those grapes were harvested before the sour grapes of the Los Angeles defeat came into season.

Wine by Design helped the winery create the special edition bottles.

“This is our 6th year creating a Limited Edition World Series Sparkling with MLB,” said Wine by Design CEO Diane Karle. “We are fortunate to have found such a great partner in Rack and Riddle to create a sparkling wine from one of the most prestigious winemaking regions in California for such a momentous occasion.”

RELATED: History earned – a city, a team, and the trophy decades in the making

Not a fan of champagne or sparkling wine? Splurge on a bottle of Astros Championship California red wine for about $50. This blend of 60 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 40 percent Merlot hails from 2014, which readers may remember was the same year Sports Illustrated predicted the ‘Stros would win the 2017 World Series.

Coincidence or fate?

Drink like a champion with wines made just for the Astros’ World Series win Photo from @sportsuncorked on Twitter
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

Stories You Might Like

A possible gang-related shooting has left 1 man dead in northwest Houston
Rare Houston

A possible gang-related shooting has left 1 man dead in northwest Houston

,
Houston fans can now relive the Astros making history in less than 15 minutes
Rare Houston

Houston fans can now relive the Astros making history in less than 15 minutes

,
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Talk About the World Series and Their Fairy Tale Wedding
Rare Houston

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Talk About the World Series and Their Fairy Tale Wedding

,
One Houston chef’s rags-to-riches story made national news
Rare Houston

One Houston chef’s rags-to-riches story made national news

,
Advertisement