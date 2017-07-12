Driver plows into Pappa’s Bar-B-Q in Houston after striking SUV and pedestrian

Police are investigating after a woman crashed her vehicle into Pappa’s Bar-B-Q on Bissonnet at Centre Parkway on Monday night.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m.

RELATED: Four razor blades found melted into slides at Huntsville parks

The driver of a passenger car struck the back of a SUV, then lost control and hit a pedestrian. The vehicle continued until it crashed into the patio of Pappa’s Bar-B-Q.

Now that sun's coming up, here's a better look at what a car did when it plowed into @PappasBarBQ off Bissonnet/59 overnight. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/99cO3yNslb — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 11, 2017

Patrons were still dining when the crash occurred. They reported hitting the ground as the car plowed into the building.





Fortunately, no one was eating on the patio when the accident happened.

RELATED: Watch as Cat in the Hat breaks into Houston area school

None of the restaurant patrons were hurt, but the pedestrian appeared to have broken bones. A driver and passenger in the SUV were both taken to area hospitals.

This Pappas Bar-B-Q on Bissonnet really takes its "Drive Thur" seriously! pic.twitter.com/OfGqdwwcJb — Michael Barbagallo (@MikeBadaBing) July 11, 2017

The driver of the car that hit the restaurant is being investigated for possible intoxication.

Though the building was damaged, Pappa’s Bar-B-Q will be open for regular hours today.