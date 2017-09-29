Drivers caught in random shooting in southeast Houston

Two vehicles were hit by gunfire on Thursday night in southeast Houston, leaving several people wounded.

One of the cars, a white Nissan, was hit multiple times, and the two people inside it were shot, according to ABC13.

Police are still searching for a motive for the shooter, who reportedly drove off after the shots were fired.

RELATED: One Dead and 14 Wounded in Chicago Shootings

“Not sure if it’s going to be road rage or what type of shooting this is, but there were two vehicles. One vehicle was shooting at another,” HPD Southeast Night Shift Lt. Kathy Carey said in an interview.





The other vehicle’s windows were shot out, but no one inside was hurt.

“It was terrifying. Something else could have happened. We could have got shot. Thank God we didn’t.” Audrey Pruneda, who was in the front passenger-side seat beside her mother, said in an interview.

Police are still investigating, and say the two people wounded in the attack are being treated at the hospital.

RELATED: Months After Near-Fatal Shooting, Rep. Scalise Returns to Congress With a Thankful Address

Lt. Carey said their condition is not life threatening.

This is a developing story.