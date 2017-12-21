Police described his bed as a tiny cot inside a closet.

But now, the 4-year-old boy, reportedly found in a meth house in west Houston, will find comfort and shelter elsewhere after police raided the home on Tuesday.

Authorities said the boy’s mother did not live at the residence, allegedly being taken care of by someone else.

Later, authorities said they arrested the mother on two outstanding charges, and prosecutors say she will be charged with endangering a child.

The home, located in the West Memorial subdivision, a few blocks from Mason Road, reportedly fell into disrepair, with rat feces and meth remnants found in the residence, along with a kitten and a dog.

Police said they didn’t find the alleged drug dealer at the home, but a warrant for his arrest is currently issued.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.