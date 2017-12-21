Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-20 at 5.46.52 PM Read this Next

A 6-week-old baby is reportedly missing after police say they found her mother found dead
Advertisement

Police described his bed as a tiny cot inside a closet.

RELATED: Besides cat pics and puppy videos, the Internet may be good for something else to the City of Houston


But now, the 4-year-old boy, reportedly found in a meth house in west Houston, will find comfort and shelter elsewhere after police raided the home on Tuesday.

Authorities said the boy’s mother did not live at the residence, allegedly being taken care of by someone else.

Later, authorities said they arrested the mother on two outstanding charges, and prosecutors say she will be charged with endangering a child.

The home, located in the West Memorial subdivision, a few blocks from Mason Road, reportedly fell into disrepair, with rat feces and meth remnants found in the residence, along with a kitten and a dog.

RELATED: After almost $1 million worth of meth candy was recently seized near Houston, authorities have made another huge bust in Texas

Police said they didn’t find the alleged drug dealer at the home, but a warrant for his arrest is currently issued.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

During a recent raid, police say they found a 4yo in the closet of a Houston meth house AP Photo/John Bazemore
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Woman live-tweets argument between a couple at an airport, and we’re riveted

Woman live-tweets argument between a couple at an airport, and we’re riveted

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Maria Menounos believes her brain tumor was the “best thing that ever happened” to her

Maria Menounos believes her brain tumor was the “best thing that ever happened” to her

Police say there is reportedly yet another Snapchat shooter in Houston
Rare Houston

Police say there is reportedly yet another Snapchat shooter in Houston

,
Amendments added to tax bill reportedly enriching Texas lawmakers, analysts say
Rare Houston

Amendments added to tax bill reportedly enriching Texas lawmakers, analysts say

,
A 6-week-old baby is reportedly missing after police say they found her mother found dead
Rare Houston

A 6-week-old baby is reportedly missing after police say they found her mother found dead

,
Houston woman shows armed robber why you don’t mess with Texas grandmas
Rare Houston

Houston woman shows armed robber why you don’t mess with Texas grandmas

,
Advertisement