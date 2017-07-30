Early Friday morning, two Houston cops really took a plunge at work – really

Two Houston police officers were lucky to escape with their lives after a suspected drunk driver caused them to fall 16-feet from the Southwest Freeway early Friday morning, ABC 13 reports.

Amazingly, however, the officers were not seriously injured in the incident.

The two men, who are with Houston Police Department’s DWI Task Force, were on the freeway responding to a crash at the outbound U.S. 59 exit ramp at Newcastle just before 3:00 a.m. Friday.





According to police, another driver hit the parked vehicle and went around. The car then came toward the officers, causing one of them to fall off the freeway wall.

Witnesses say this caused the other officer to jump out of the way, also falling over the ledge.

Both landed on their backs but, miraculously, sustained no major injuries. Neither suffered broken bones.

Officers say a 25-year-old woman is the suspected drunk driver; they are investigating a possible DWI in the incident.

Police are thanking firefighters who alerted the officers about the oncoming vehicle.