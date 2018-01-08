HOUSTON –
More than a dozen boat owners who risked their lives and watercraft to rescue people during Hurricane Harvey have been honored at the Houston Boat Show.
Ceremonies were held, at the opening of what’s billed as the nation’s largest indoor boat show, to recognize 18 people who used their vessels to assist others during the deadly storm.
Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 in South Texas, then days of heavy rain led to flooding that swamped parts of Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur.
The president of the Houston Boat Show, Ken Lovell, says those being honored inspired others to take their own boats out to help.
The Houston Boat Show runs through Jan. 14.
