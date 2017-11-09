Eleven thrown in handcuffs at a popular club after a string of ATM burglaries across Houston

Authorities put an end to a string of ATM burglaries early Thursday morning after arresting 11 people in connection with the crimes.

The suspects were taken into custody, along with seven vehicles, outside a Sam’s Club on Richey Road near Interstate 45 in north Houston at about 3 a.m., according to Eyewitness News.

Breaking: HPD arrests 11 burglary suspects at Sam's Club. They believe they're tied to other burglaries too @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/mDY3yM7FM6 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) November 9, 2017

The suspects allegedly burglarized three Sam’s stores and stole ATM machines.