Eleven thrown in handcuffs at a popular club after a string of ATM burglaries across Houston
Authorities put an end to a string of ATM burglaries early Thursday morning after arresting 11 people in connection with the crimes.

The suspects were taken into custody, along with seven vehicles, outside a Sam’s Club on Richey Road near Interstate 45 in north Houston at about 3 a.m., according to Eyewitness News.

The suspects allegedly burglarized three Sam’s stores and stole ATM machines.

