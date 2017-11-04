This 106-year-old baseball fan passed away in the midst of her favorite pastime

A 106-year old woman passed away while enjoying her favorite pastime — watching a baseball game.
Elizabeth Sullivan, a longtime Texas Rangers fan, died Wednesday night while watching Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, WFAA reported.
Family members said Sullivan fell asleep during Game 7 and passed away in New Mexico. The Astros won 5-1 to win the best-of-seven series and clinch their first World Series title.
Sullivan was a longtime Rangers fan, who also had a passion for mathematics and Dr Pepper, which she drank three times a day, WFAA reported.
“I’ve watched every game the Rangers have played in the last 15 years,” she told WFAA in 2016.
On April 6, 2016, Sullivan threw out the first pitch when the Rangers hosted the Seattle Mariners.