Enjoy the Menil Collection before it’s too late

Houston’s Menil Collection draws visitors from all around with their eclectic exhibits. No matter what kind of art you fancy, you’ll find something interesting in the Menil.

With free entry to both the permanent and special exhibitions, the Menil is a great way to spend a day off. The picturesque lawn surrounding the building is great for picnics or having a relaxing conversation with friends, so it’s common to see blankets and smiles spread out among the manicured grass.

Now this Houston gem has announced plans to close in late February 2018 while their wood floors are sanded and refinished.





The Menil will remain closed for most of 2018 as it expects to remain shuttered for eight months while the work is completed.

The repairs are being made to the main building, so the surrounding facilities will be open, meaning that you can still visit the Menil Drawing Institute, the Cy Twombly Gallery, Richmond Hall, the Byzantine Fresco Chapel, and Rothko Chapel.

Between now and February, get your fill of this Houston icon. They even have a few special exhibitions scheduled before the closure.