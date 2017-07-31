Even after a draw Dynamo match Saturday, El Batallon’s fam were the real players of the weekend

One fan caught footage of Houston Dynamo supporters El Batallon arriving at King’s Court bar still full of energy after Saturday night’s game against the Portland Timbers.

According to the official recap, the game ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Dynamo coming back late in the game to even the score and keep their unbeaten record untarnished at BBVA Compass stadium.

Midfielder Juan David Cabezas tied the game with just nine minutes left before regulation overtime.





El Batallon are one of three official groups of Houston Dynamo supporters, their home at the north end of the stadium for every game.

Their only rule: “(S)ing, jump and support the team for the whole 90 minutes.”

Rolling into King’s Court with trumpets, drums and chanting well after the game was over, El Batallon went above and beyond this threshold of spirit on Saturday.

¡Aguante, Dynamo!