Even Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay can’t resist the allure of Houston in the summer

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is having one great summer.

After getting engaged to chiropractor Bryan Abasolo on season 13 of the ABC show earlier this month, the couple celebrated in Dallas (Lindsay’s hometown) before heading to Houston to enjoy time with her extended family.

On her Instagram account, the Bachelorette posted the cutest snap.

My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love 💛 #familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on

But the H-town celebration was short and sweet. A day later, they jetted off to Miami, where Abasolo lives.

Made it to Miami with mi amor 💛 #miaminights #familytime

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on

