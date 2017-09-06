Even beyond the families hit hardest by Harvey, HISD is offering its students three meals a day

With students returning on Sept. 11 after a delayed start date for the 2017-2018 school year, the Houston ISD, United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture are teaming up to help area kids affected by Harvey in a big way.
Every student enrolled in the area’s public schools will get three free meals a day for the next school year.
The agencies are agreeing to waive the required application process, meaning more than 215,000 children will be eligible receive breakfast, lunch and dinner every school day, free.
While parents are being asked to fill out forms for their schools so funding can be secured, even for those families who were not devastatingly affected by Harvey, the meals will be available.
Already working to provide free meals to other residents of the city, the goal of the initiative is to alleviate the level of financial stress for the Houston community facing a long road to recovery.
