Even beyond the families hit hardest by Harvey, HISD is offering its students three meals a day

With students returning on Sept. 11 after a delayed start date for the 2017-2018 school year, the Houston ISD, United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture are teaming up to help area kids affected by Harvey in a big way.

RELATED: As Houston wades through Harvey’s aftermath, infrastructure and schools try to recover

Every student enrolled in the area’s public schools will get three free meals a day for the next school year.

In light of #Harvey, all HISD students will receive free school meals during the 2017-18 school year. pic.twitter.com/Vpg2tQc1AI — Alexandra Samuels (@AlexSamuelsx5) August 30, 2017

The agencies are agreeing to waive the required application process, meaning more than 215,000 children will be eligible receive breakfast, lunch and dinner every school day, free.





In the wake of #Harvey, ALL #HISD students will have the opportunity to receive 3 free meals per day. https://t.co/bOerHwBu7G — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 30, 2017

While parents are being asked to fill out forms for their schools so funding can be secured, even for those families who were not devastatingly affected by Harvey, the meals will be available.

RELATED: Need help or want to in Houston? Here’s where to seek shelter and donate supplies

Already working to provide free meals to other residents of the city, the goal of the initiative is to alleviate the level of financial stress for the Houston community facing a long road to recovery.

Trustee @Anne4HISD also spent some time handing out lunch at @throgers1 today. It's one of nine HISD sites offering free meals. #HISD pic.twitter.com/VXbpgLZEZo — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) September 5, 2017

If you need or would like to help in the area, read more here.