Astros outfielder George Springer earned a new ring this weekend, reportedly marrying his longtime fiancee Charlise Castro in a California wedding.

Castro is known for her work as a personal trainer and former star softball player.

Wedding planner Mindy Weiss posted photos of the event on her Instagram.

White flower petals covered the aisle leading to a gazebo adorned with lush white flowers.

The couple wed in an outdoor ceremony at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport, California on Saturday.

Photos of the event show the decor featuring nature elements, including a lush, green C & G welcoming guests.

A video of the event showed the couple dancing into their reception.

Springer’s wife Lena Springer also posted images from, sometimes using the hashtag #Sprung4Springer.

You can’t tell me she’s not beautiful. Wow, that’s my new sister y’all! 💜 pic.twitter.com/DVuJAqrPZF — Lena Springer❤️ (@LenaSpringer) January 21, 2018

Family and friends, which included some of Springer’s world champion teammates, gathered to watch the nuptials.

Congrats, Mr. and Mrs. Springer! Houston loves you!

