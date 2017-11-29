Menu
A hazmat spill on Interstate 10 Tuesday created a monstrous traffic snarl even by Houston standards, and everyone, including J.J. Watt, was tweeting about it.


According to the Houston Chronicle, an eighteen-wheeler full of sulfuric acid tipped over on the highway a little before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, spilling some of its contents and closing the road for hours.

RELATED: Floridians twerk for Trump in traffic as his motorcade rolls through Palm Beach

Replies from J.J.’s 4.5 million Twitter followers were quick to roll in, asking the Houston Texans defensive end if people ever spaz out when they look over and see him sitting in traffic next to them. And of course, the memes and gifs sent in reply were plenty.

RELATED: Proving our traffic really is lethal, Houston made the list of the 25 deadliest roadways-twice

Even J.J. Watt is miffed about Houston’s traffic jam on I-10 Rare media library.
