A hazmat spill on Interstate 10 Tuesday created a monstrous traffic snarl even by Houston standards, and everyone, including J.J. Watt, was tweeting about it.





Houston traffic is on another level today — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 28, 2017

According to the Houston Chronicle, an eighteen-wheeler full of sulfuric acid tipped over on the highway a little before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, spilling some of its contents and closing the road for hours.

Replies from J.J.’s 4.5 million Twitter followers were quick to roll in, asking the Houston Texans defensive end if people ever spaz out when they look over and see him sitting in traffic next to them. And of course, the memes and gifs sent in reply were plenty.

