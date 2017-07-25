Even though he’s facing tough competition for his next Senatorial election, Ted Cruz might not be out of a federal office job quite yet

Following news of President Trump’s prospective intentions to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, it seems Ted Cruz is being eyed as a possible replacement.

The news comes abruptly amidst an ongoing investigation into the Trump administration’s ties with Russia, and he’s only the latest in a series of staff possibly leaving the White House.

According to The Hill, a D.C. publication covering politics in Washington, Trump said he was disappointed in Sessions for bowing out of the investigation, saying he wouldn’t have hired Sessions if he knew he would recuse himself.





Characteristic of Trump’s Administration, he also tweeted insults at Sessions, asking why he wasn’t looking into the connection between Russia and Hillary Clinton instead.

A new attorney general could mean implications in the Russia investigation:

Though the deputy attorney general who appointed Robert Mueller to conduct a probe into Trump’s ties to Russia, said he will not fire him, the new attorney general would possess authority to terminate the Special Counsel.

Some view Sessions’ possible exit as a step closer to firing Mueller, potentially hampering the investigation further.

Keeping his Texans close?” Trump and Cruz previously competed for the Republican party presidential nomination.