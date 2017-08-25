Even with Harvey fast approaching, there’s no need to worry about our furry friends at the Houston Zoo

With all eyes on the Gulf, people across Houston are making plans for their animals.

Our nation’s second most popular zoo is making similar arrangements.

The Houston Zoo announced they will close Friday through Sunday as Hurricane Harvey strikes the Texas coast.

As of Friday, the zoo is unsure if it will reopen on Monday.

In a statement, the zoo officials explained their choice to close:

“The safety of team members, guests and animals is the zoo’s top priority. The decision on whether the zoo will reopen on Monday, August 28, will be made as the weather event continues.”





The @houstonzoo is closed Fri Sat & Sun. The animals are cared for throughout #HurricaneHarvey. Stay safe Houston! https://t.co/lXc66afG0Z — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) August 25, 2017

If you’re worried about the zoo’s furry residents, there’s no need to fret:

Armed with a contingency plan for times of emergencies, a specially-selected crew will stay at the zoo with the animals, tending to them throughout the duration of the storm.

Additionally, the zoo is equipped with facilities for all of the animals built to withstand powerful storms, like Harvey.

The animals will be secured in these barns and night houses as the storm crosses over Houston.

Stay dry, y’all – fur real!