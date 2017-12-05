Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a bet with his customers last summer:

If a customer spent at least $3,000 at his Gallery Furniture store and the Astros won the World Series, then McIngvale would refund their purchase.





Last month, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, a win reportedly costing McIngvale and his store more than $10 million in rebates.

This week, McIngvale said he started writing the rebate checks, just in time for the holidays for more than 3,000 customers who took part in the program.

Many of these customers reportedly visited the store’s North Houston location on Sunday to pick up their checks, which McIngvale turned into an impromptu holiday party for both customers and employees.

He said the rebates not only helped families who needed cash before the busy holiday season, but also those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

McIngvale made national headlines during the storm, when he converted his furniture showroom into a storm shelter and donated furniture to 30 families who lost their belongings in the aftermath.

He also hosted a citywide Thanksgiving feast, where store leaders said more than 10,000 Houstonians received a hot, free meal:

Since the Astros’ victory kicked off the rebates, some team members showed up Sunday to meet and greet the lucky customers.

Shortstop Carlos Correa, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Evan Gattis and team manager A.J. Hinch stopped by the store to take photos with customers and staff members, all during a rainstorm which caused the store to lose power for two hours.

Despite the heavy costs of the rebate program, McIngvale told a Houston TV station he doesn’t regret the Astros’ victory.

He also reportedly placed some sizable wagers on the Astros at several Las Vegas sports books, taking out what is described as a sizable insurance policy to cover the potential losses, as well.

When asked if he will run the same promotion next season, McIngvale gave a diplomatic answer deferring to his boss:

“You’ll have to ask my wife about that.”

Houston loves you, Jim!