Everyone who lost cherished photos from Harvey’s flood damage has one chance to restore them for free

An organization called Operation Photo Rescue will be offering free photo restoration services to Houstonians with photos damaged in the storm.

According to Houston Public Media, the organization will be teaming up with Preservation Houston for a one-time event on Dec. 9 and 10.

An appointment is required if you’d like to take advantage of the free service, and they’re only accepting one appointment per household. You can take up to ten photos to your appointment to be restored.





According to David Bush, executive director of Preservation Houston, appointments for the event opened Nov. 8.

The event will be held at the Houston Heights Clock Tower, at 611 West 22nd Street.

Physical copies of the photograph will be scanned, digitally reconstructed and reprinted for their owners at no cost. Once scanned, the originals will be given back right away to be taken home.

During an interview, Bush warned not all photos are restorable.

Operation Photo Rescue got its start in earnest after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana, and has worked with other disaster survivors since to bring their cherished photos back to better condition.

