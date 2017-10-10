Facing up to 600 years in prison, the jury says a former VP of H-E-B caught with child porn is guilty

This week, a jury found John Campbell, 66, former vice president of Texas grocery chain H-E-B, guilty of 48 counts of possession and promotion of child pornography.

Until his trail, which ended last Wednesday, he was free on bond. He could be looking at a lifelong prison sentence for his crimes.

Arrested in 2014, Campbell was fired from his position as vice president after the incident.

According to the San Antonio Current, over 50 images and videos of child pornography were discovered on Campbell’s computer after it was seized as evidence.





The file names these were saved under often corresponded to the children’s ages, named things like, “10and14,” and “boy-16.”

Campbell was found out after accidentally attaching an image of child pornography to an email he sent to a coworker, who immediately contacted management, who, in turn, contacted authorities.

An FBI agent who testified in the case, Alix Skelton, said she recognized a boy in one photo from a previous case she was involved with. She further said the boy was between 6 and 8 years old.

In front of the jury, Prosecutors flipped through the library of images Campbell collected before his apprehension.

Campbell will be sentenced on December 6 in a hearing before State District Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl. He is facing up to 600 years in prison for his crimes.