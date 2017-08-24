Falling from an 18-wheeler, a forklift did a lot more than help with dinner in northwest Houston this morning

A neon-green forklift fell off the back of a semi and crashed into a car early Thursday morning in northwest Houston, resulting in a traffic back-up for miles along Highway 290.

The wreck happened shortly in Jersey Village before 7:00 a.m., heavily damaging a black Hyundai.

First responders were forced to cut the door off of the car to extricate the driver, whose condition is currently unknown.

All lanes of inbound traffic were blocked as police investigated the accident.

This is a developing story.