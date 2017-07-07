Family of Houston man shot by police demands to see his autopsy results

Last July, Alva Braziel was shot to to death by police, and now his family is demanding to see the results of his autopsy.

According to the Houston Chronicle, last week the two officers who shot him were cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury, inciting outrage among members of his family. “We are demanding justice,” his widow, Nikki Braziel, said at a press conference. “We are demanding that all my husband’s paperwork be released to me.”





Braziel’s widow wants to see for herself what the investigation into her late husband’s death found. Among those materials would be a toxicology report, which would show if there were any drugs in Braziel’s system on the night of his death.

Video of the shooting was recently released by Mayor Turner. Braziel was shot to death in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 a.m., while armed in the middle of Cullen Boulevard. Footage of the incident was taken from body cameras worn by the two officers, as well as surrounding surveillance cameras.

Surveillance video appears to show Braziel’s hands in the air as the police car approached him, leading Nikki and other protestors to take up the cry, “Hands up, don’t shoot” on Wednesday.

