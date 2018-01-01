Menu
A triple shooting at an auto-repair shop on Friday reportedly claimed the lives of two innocent people, when a disgruntled ex-employee returned for retribution, ultimately killing himself in the incident.


While authorities are not releasing the names of those killed in the incident, friends and family said they identified one of the deceased as Kendric Wade, a longtime mechanic who is remembered for loving both his family and a good joke.

“He never had a bad word with anyone,” brother-in-law Martin Cameron, who grew up one street over from the mechanic, said in an interview.

The 45-year-old mechanic from Mississippi reportedly worked at Bemer Plus on South Post Oak:

On Friday afternoon around 4:00 p.m., police say the shooter, who Wade’s family identified as an acquaintance, attacked with multiple customers and employees inside the business.

Investigators said a secretary also perished in the incident.

May these families and victims know peace.

