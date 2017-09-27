Fans who started a fundraiser to give this local Harvey hero a vacation won’t be surprised he’s not taking one

In an effort to show their appreciation of his calm, accurate reporting during Hurricane Harvey, Houston fans of one local meteorologist decided to show their thanks for his coverage by sending him on a vacation.

A fundraiser on behalf of Harris County Flood Control District’s Jeff Lindner has already reached $21,000 and is still climbing. Rather than keeping the funds, however, Lindner will donate the money to those who lost everything to Harvey.

The money go toward repairs and other Harvey-related expenses.





Some of the faces receiving your generosity #houston To give to the relief fund https://t.co/05NXKNDjL5 @Eventbrite pic.twitter.com/BiGdqPboYq — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 25, 2017

Originally started as a GoFundMe campaign, Lindner decided to continue the fundraiser after the initial event ended so even more funds can be raised for those in need.

The fundraiser will continue through Dec. 21, and Lindner plans to distribute the funds himself.

Lindner gained fame for his dedicated storm coverage throughout Harvey, seeming to never sleep as he reported constant updates.

Residents throughout Houston credit his accurate projections for saving their lives or the lives of their family.

“Jeff Lindner is my hero,” Diane Rahn told a reporter for abc13 eyewitness news.

In addition to appearing on television, Lindner also answered questions on social media during Harvey, putting minds at ease and helping residents make informed decisions.

According to the COE release plan…yes. Dry weather will help and it could be a few days shorter https://t.co/d2YTU7HqVZ — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 3, 2017

With his charitable donation, Houston has yet another reason to love meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

If you’d like to donate to Lindner’s fundraiser, you can by visiting its Eventbrite page.