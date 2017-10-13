Farm life ruins things for at least two Houstonians, one who really stepped in it running from the cops

A suspect wearing Louis Vuitton shoes led Houston police on a high-speed chase along I-10 at lunch Thursday.

Authorities reportedly apprehended the man, who was driving a stolen car, in a cow pasture near Beaumont, but not before he stepped in shit:

During his efforts to evade the cops, he stepped in cow manure, afterward claiming his high-end shoes were ruined.

Authorities eventually found the man, reportedly identified as Mohmed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba, 25, walking and talking on his cell phone.





Police believe Abu-Shlieba carried a weapon during the chase, which involved the Houston Police Department and at least one other Harris County agency.

They also said Texas DPS troopers, Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies and the Beaumont Police Department helicopter assisted in the search.

In addition to being in a stolen vehicle, active warrants were out for his arrest.

Meanwhile, farm-related products caused another headache for Texans, after a truck reporteldy overturned on the West 610 Loop near the Southwest Freeway.

Approximately 1,000 lbs. of cotton bales crowded southbound lanes of traffic, which left crews working until rush hour to clear the scene.

COTTON! Big mess on the ramp from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop overnight where a big rig crashed. Fully reopened now. pic.twitter.com/12OoF6GWJA — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 13, 2017

No injuries were caused in the bale out, but authorities say they are investigating both incidents at this time.