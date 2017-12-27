A motorcyclist won the swift “honor” of being issued the fastest traffic ticket issued in Texas this year.

According to recently-released data from the Texas Department of Public Safety, police clocked the red 2012 Honda CBR 100 at 181 miles an hour along U.S. 190 in Coryell County, about 120 miles south of Dallas; the posted speed limit for the area highway is posted at 75 miles an hour.





Data shows other motorcyclists are also often recorded speeding through the same area.

For instance, police reported they spotted a black Kawasaki 2013 motorcycle on the same highway traveling at 143 miles an hour, nearly twice the posted speed limit.

Authorities also reported they clocked two other motorcycles, a blue Suzuki 2015 model and a green Yamaha 2016 model, at 144 miles an hour.

Many of the top speeding offenders listed in the report are said to be motorcyclists; a DPS patrol officer reportedly clocked a red 2006 Suzuki motorcycle blazing at 160 miles an hour along State Highway 44 in Nueces County near Corpus Christi.

Posted speed limits for this stretch of highway is also 75 miles an hour, according to the report.

The fasted “winner” in the four-wheel division turned out to be the driver of a silver 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8, after DPS officers patrolling Interstate 45 in Galveston County recorded the vehicle moving at 160 miles an hour, nearly three times the posted 55 miles per hour speed limit.

Data further showed more than 230 tickets issued from January 1 to November 28 came issued for speeds of at least 120 miles an hour.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s website shows speed limits on state highways range from 55 in urban areas to 80 in less populated areas; Texas law specifies anyone driving 20 miles an hour over the speed limit can be charged with reckless driving.

The penalty for misdemeanor reckless driving in Texas is a fine of up to $200 and a jail sentence of no more than 30 days, per Lone Star law.

Since the data came from DPS, the report does not include tickets issued by city or county law enforcement officers.

Slow down, H Town!