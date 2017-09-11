FEMA is opening three disaster recovery centers in the Houston area, but your county must have this to qualify

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening three new disaster recovery centers in the Houston area Monday, Sept. 11. Centers will be located in Houston, Katy, and Baytown.

Individuals and families who have suffered damages as a result of Hurricane Harvey will be able to register for services and talk with agency representatives. Homeowners, renters, and businesses can apply for help with both personal and business losses.

Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and state and local agencies will be on-site to help those in need. They will be able to answer questions and help people fill out their applications for assistance.





You must live in a county with a disaster declaration in order to receive assistance, including: Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Jacinto, Refugio, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Waller, Walker, and Wharton counties.

FEMA officials recommend individuals register with FEMA before visiting the help center. You can register by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or downloading the FEMA app.

The FEMA locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Houston Center:

Greenspoint Mall, 263 Greenspoint Mall

Katy Center:

Katy Mills Mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle

Baytown Center:

Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St.