Finally: Texas is set to ban texting while driving

Effective Sept. 1, drivers in Texas will no longer be able to text legally.

RELATED: Relive the frustrating difficulties of non-smartphone texting with this insanely accurate “MADtv” sketch

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law yesterday, HB 62, approving the state’s first ban on handheld communications by motorists.

This is after more than a decade of Texas lawmakers trying to push the bill forward, notably State Rep. Tom Craddick (R-Midland) and State Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo).

RELATED: Video shows the final moments before a 20-year-old texting driver killed 13 elderly churchgoers





Previous attempts to pass a texting ban either failed to get out of the legislature or were victim to the governor’s veto pen.

The new law will hopefully make fatal texting-related crashes like the one outside San Antonio in April, in which 13 people were killed, less likely to occur.