Another day, another apartment-complex fire for area authorities to fight:

Early Sunday morning, police reportedly responded to a destructive 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County.

Dispatchers said they sent several units to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

As of early morning, fire officials said they could not to enter any units, but they did not believe any residents to be trapped.

Authorities are investigating a cause.

This week, typical of wintertime when fires peak, is particularly active for arson investigators:

A motel fire displaced guests at a motel in northwest Houston sevearl days ago, while another south Houston fire destroyed the 30-unit Ashton Place Apartments, leaving around 70 residents homeless.

This is a developing story.

Stay safe this New Year, Houston.

