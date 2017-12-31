Another day, another apartment-complex fire for area authorities to fight:

Early Sunday morning, police reportedly responded to a destructive 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County.

Dispatchers said they sent several units to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

Apartment fire at Ella Blvd and Clear Valley contained. Investigations underway with Red Cross on scene. Road closures in area please avoid area, if possible, at this time. — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) December 31, 2017

As of early morning, fire officials said they could not to enter any units, but they did not believe any residents to be trapped.

Authorities are investigating a cause.

This week, typical of wintertime when fires peak, is particularly active for arson investigators:

A motel fire displaced guests at a motel in northwest Houston sevearl days ago, while another south Houston fire destroyed the 30-unit Ashton Place Apartments, leaving around 70 residents homeless.

This is a developing story.

Stay safe this New Year, Houston.